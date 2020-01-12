X

bid72 the perfect tool on bridge bidding for Android

With bid72 you practice your bridge bidding and work on your partnership.

The app is ideal to practice bidding with your partner(s), teacher(s) and coach(es) on any level (beginner, club, expert) and fit for any bidding system. The app allows you to reach contracts within the blink of an eye.

Download the app and let bid72 be your bridge bidding guide:

with partners of your own choice

with an unlimited number of interesting boards

with competitive (and explained) bidding

with rated boards

To spice up your sense of competitiveness bid72 designed Ranking the Stars. After each finished board your progress is measuered and adapted real time.

Sign-up for the bid72 Newsletter and try the app for free during 21 days. Once you are hooked, check our Plan.

