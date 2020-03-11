Infected by a virus secretly studied by the governement,

I became a zombie.

The government scientists locked me up for experiments.

One day, a natural disaster paralyzed the city and I was able to escape

"I won't be a zombie alone!"

The rage filled revenge of patient zero begins!

* As the infection goes on the survivors unite and become stronger.

* Use skills to defeat the strengthened survivors

* Increase the number of ally zombies and summon special zombies!

* Upgrade the storage to turn multiple people into zombies at once.

Game Features:

- Learn abilities that benefit combat and rewards.

- An endlessly unfolding end times vertical scroller!

- Unique stages set in destroyed cities

- Zombies vs. humans equipped with powerful weapons!

- Cute zombies and special zombies full of personality

- Special skills and various abilities that strengthen zombies

- Wild massive battles that resembles a siege!