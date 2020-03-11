X

Zombinizer - I'm first zombie for Android

By IDEABOX Co.,Ltd Free

Developer's Description

By IDEABOX Co.,Ltd

Infected by a virus secretly studied by the governement,

I became a zombie.

The government scientists locked me up for experiments.

One day, a natural disaster paralyzed the city and I was able to escape

"I won't be a zombie alone!"

The rage filled revenge of patient zero begins!

* As the infection goes on the survivors unite and become stronger.

* Use skills to defeat the strengthened survivors

* Increase the number of ally zombies and summon special zombies!

* Upgrade the storage to turn multiple people into zombies at once.

Game Features:

- Learn abilities that benefit combat and rewards.

- An endlessly unfolding end times vertical scroller!

- Unique stages set in destroyed cities

- Zombies vs. humans equipped with powerful weapons!

- Cute zombies and special zombies full of personality

- Special skills and various abilities that strengthen zombies

- Wild massive battles that resembles a siege!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.3

General

Release March 11, 2020
Date Added March 11, 2020
Version 1.1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

The Sims Mobile

Free
Create your Sims' unique personalities, relationships, and home.
Android
The Sims Mobile

Fallout Shelter

Free
Control a state-of-the-art underground Vault from Vault-Tec.
Android
Fallout Shelter

The Sims FreePlay

Free
Discover your sims story on the go. Find true love and grow your family.
Android
The Sims FreePlay

Airport City

Free
Build your very own personal airport and send hundreds of flights into the sky.
Android
Airport City

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping