Infected by a virus secretly studied by the governement,
I became a zombie.
The government scientists locked me up for experiments.
One day, a natural disaster paralyzed the city and I was able to escape
"I won't be a zombie alone!"
The rage filled revenge of patient zero begins!
* As the infection goes on the survivors unite and become stronger.
* Use skills to defeat the strengthened survivors
* Increase the number of ally zombies and summon special zombies!
* Upgrade the storage to turn multiple people into zombies at once.
Game Features:
- Learn abilities that benefit combat and rewards.
- An endlessly unfolding end times vertical scroller!
- Unique stages set in destroyed cities
- Zombies vs. humans equipped with powerful weapons!
- Cute zombies and special zombies full of personality
- Special skills and various abilities that strengthen zombies
- Wild massive battles that resembles a siege!
