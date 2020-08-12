Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

World Creative: Crafting & Building game for Android

By Paygo Games Free

Developer's Description

By Paygo Games

World Creative: Crafting & Building Game is a sandbox game, mastercraft building and creative. This is New Crafting and building Game be creative in your own generated infinity world, let's maxicraft exploration master, crafting and building.

In this World Creative: Building Game your actions are unlimited only by your imagination. The game does not require any skills - you can at all understand in the first minutes of the game. With our game you can spend good time everywhere and every time. And its totally FREE!

World Creative: Crafting & Building game is the latest version 2020, we create a lot of weapons, blocks, items for decoration, cute pets, a variety of NPCs, and even food. You can use a variety of different pixel cubes to build anything from simplest houses to magnificent wonders.

*** World Creative: Building game *** - NEW FEATURES

- At any time you can fly to the skies with the mode flight or become fast as flash with the mode acceleration.

- Swim across the seas for new lands and resources lands are unlimited.

- Be careful, in this world not only peaceful Animals, but an awful Monsters too. Win a battle with them and you will get priceless resources.

- Building and Crafting your shelter from the monsters and you will survive this night.

World Creative: Crafting & Building game totally FREE, download it now and enjoy it

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.12.3

General

Release August 12, 2020
Date Added August 12, 2020
Version 2.12.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

The Sims Mobile

Free
Create your Sims' unique personalities, relationships, and home.
Android
The Sims Mobile

Fallout Shelter

Free
Control a state-of-the-art underground Vault from Vault-Tec.
Android
Fallout Shelter

The Sims FreePlay

Free
Discover your sims story on the go. Find true love and grow your family.
Android
The Sims FreePlay

Airport City

Free
Build your very own personal airport and send hundreds of flights into the sky.
Android
Airport City

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now