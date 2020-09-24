Join or Sign In

Word Search:Sherlock Holmes for Android

By iMod Free

Developer's Description

By iMod

The Best Word Search offline games! Connect letters and find all the crosswords with Sherlock Holmes!

This is a world of mystery, suspense, and excitement!

In this game, you can enjoy exploring secrets with Sherlock Holmes as he explores the mystery of searching words. As one of the best word-search games, this game is closely related to the plot of Sherlock Holmes, suitable for players who like to solve puzzles and investigate cases.

Just slide your fingertips to find out the right words. Once you start playing, you won't be able to put it down! These incredibly addicting word-search puzzles are brain blasting fun! Sherlock Holmes is calling you. Let's explore the mystery

Unique game theme!

Brainy plot!

Enjoy searching!

and many other really fun things to discover...

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.2

General

Release September 24, 2020
Date Added September 24, 2020
Version 1.0.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
