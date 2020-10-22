Where's My Love? is the game that brings you the inspiration of love and happiness! Move the characters, avoid baddies, use various items, and help the bears to find their love! It's a peaceful, fun, and lovely game that you have never played before!

Features:

- Simultaneous movement of the characters.

- Beautiful cartoonish scenes and characters.

- Compatible on any iPad and iPhone.

- Cartoon and stories that truly moves you.

- Hidden features that players need to find out by themselves. (You will be surprised what you can discover.)

About Hyper Artisan Inc.

Games should not only stimulate our behaviors into severe addictiveness. Games should not merely show the information and deliver educational knowledge with boring content. The knowledge delivery and playability of games are equally important. We inspire people through storytelling, and we provide happiness with interactive content. We are enthusiastic about creating games that are inspirational and fun.

We are Hyper Artisan. We believe a game is a medium to inspire people!

Hyper Artisan

Play to Inspire!

Background Story:

The game was inspired by a true love story. My girlfriend and I love traveling. One of the main events we do as a couple is to visit different art museums in different cities. My lover is a huge fan of Claude Monet, and I am more of a sculpture person.

The way we appreciate art is very different. I see art as a composition of colors and materials. My lover, on the other hand, sees artworks as an expression of emotion.

The disagreement often leads us to appreciate different styles of art. We are often distracted by various art forms. The result of the distraction is physical separation. In other words, I usually don't see my lover standing next to me whenever I want to share my opinions about a specific artwork. Sometimes, I can't even find her on the same floor of the museum. What's worse is that we sometimes turn off our phones, which makes it harder to locate each other.

Miraculously, we usually find each other without a phone call and text messages. I often tell my lover our signal transmission of love is much stronger than any wi-fi or mobile carriers. Because of love, no matter where we are, we can always find each other.

