This is great parking car and shooting game!
In this game,your mission is to save the soldier who are trapped on the battlefield.
Be careful these obstacles and find the right way through the war-zone.
Show your driving and parking skills,Drive your hummer to destroy these tanks,cars and others obstacles.
Return to the your base without crash and being hit by the bombs.Good luck.