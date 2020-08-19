Join or Sign In

VividBrowserMini:Private&Fast for Android

By Vivid App Lab Free

Developer's Description

By Vivid App Lab

What's the best browser?

Try Vivid Browser Mini for FREE!

Vivid Browser Mini is a privacy web browser and safe browser.Its totally free browser. It is small, light, fast, simple and easy to use.

It has all the features you normally see in a mobile browser and stands out in the video viewing experience.As well, you can search for the query you want, watch video that interests you, and bookmark your favorite websites.

Best Features :

Stealth safe browsing mode;

Light package size,0 second to get started;

Quickly open the page without having to wait;

With our built-in video player, you can watch the videos smoothly;

Safe and incognito browsing mode protects your privacy;

Totally free to use.

Using Vivid Browser Mini, you will get a whole new web surfing experience! Install Vivid Browser Mini to start you internet surfing journey NOW!

If you have any comments or suggestions, please feel free to give us feedback via:vividapplab@gmail.com

Thanks for your support!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 6.06.01.18

General

Release August 19, 2020
Date Added August 19, 2020
Version 6.06.01.18

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
