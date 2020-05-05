Join or Sign In

Valentine Day & Ninja Avocado for iOS

By Aleksey Khoroshilov $1.99

Developer's Description

By Aleksey Khoroshilov

Angry Ninja once was whole but when evil knife cut him in half he lost his better half to a guacamole. Since that day he devoted his life to the art of fight: AvoCa-Do, to restore his wholeness.

For a very long time Angry Ninja was hiding using his special and very effective training called asparagus. Finally he came out of the shadows and lucky for us he is full of love and ready to share his love with yours so-called friends and partners.

Enjoy this seasonal Love edition of lovely Angry Ninja Avocado.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release May 5, 2020
Date Added May 5, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

