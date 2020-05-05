Angry Ninja once was whole but when evil knife cut him in half he lost his better half to a guacamole. Since that day he devoted his life to the art of fight: AvoCa-Do, to restore his wholeness.

For a very long time Angry Ninja was hiding using his special and very effective training called asparagus. Finally he came out of the shadows and lucky for us he is full of love and ready to share his love with yours so-called friends and partners.

Enjoy this seasonal Love edition of lovely Angry Ninja Avocado.