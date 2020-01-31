This game is recommended for 2D side-scrolling jump action shooting game fan!

Unity-chan's objective is to defeat the eight boss.

In support Internet Ranking, you can compete in the Unity-chan's Action Shooting RANKING.

Simple operation, Let's play this jump action shooting game!

Let brilliant jump action using the movement keys and jump buttons!

Jump force changes in the length and press the jump button. you can double jump, the degree of freedom that can be highly action!

Unity-chan would be able to have eight shots.

It is okay in the jump action shooting game beginner, you can get used to operation in order from a simple stage!

The game as the second half, high technique is required! It is time to show your techniques!

You can shop at the point where accumulated in the game play! And get the useful items!

Last stage in the world is a boss battle!

When defeat the eight boss, new boss will appeared!!

Given a rank by score earned in each stage. Let's aim at "ALL S RANK"!

Given a grade to a player from the evaluation of the stage you have ever played! Let's aim to ""!

You can play the stage Once Played any number of times re-challenge! Many times trying to acquire a further high score by playing.

If you are compatible Internet Ranking, It is hot high score competition with rival! Let's show your action technique in the world!

You can also give the difference to other players by clearing the high difficulty daily stage!

You will get the trophy by specific conditions are met! Also get further bonus points!

Enjoy the character voice of "UNITY-CHAN", "ASSET-SAN" and other

Cast

Mafuyu Hiiragi :UNITY-CHAN and other

Megumu Morino :ASSET-SAN and other

This content is provided in the "unity-chan license".

http://unity-chan.com/download/license.html