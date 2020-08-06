Toy & Toons Drop Blast & Match is the most popular blast game! Full of challenges and fun! To blast the toy blocks free and enjoy this adventure filled with cute toys game. There are over millions well-designed levels in this toon block free match 3 puzzle. The best puzzle game will bring you a lot of fun!

Thrilling 1-minute addictive challenges! The most popular classic to blast the toy free puzzle game. Match and collapse toy cubes blast and combine boosters for huge explosions to your way through addictive of levels puzzle. Bust the blocks and enjoy this color blast adventure collapse bomb box cubes. Fun is at the tip of your fingers, with the most fascinating puzzles you will ever solve! Bombs that generate magic by clicking to smash 5 to blast the toy free or more cubes will help you pass the level easily. Use subtle clicks and powerful toons bomb and blast to collect stars through levels to win rewards.

HOW TO PLAY

Swap and match more than 2 identical toy cube of the same color blast to crush

Match and pop blocks to solve puzzles. Reach high scores and win levels!

Break all the colorful Cubes in this super fun tapping toon prize free

Solve puzzles to make toon crash, blast in toon tastic toy quest story games

When more than five squares of the same color blast are crushed, a special toon bombs and blast can be produced

Let's relax and join yourself in the wonderful jouney of toons and toys free, blast the cubes at all..Come to an exciting adventure in the cube world toys crush of Toy & Toons Drop Blast! Match cubes and create powerful combos to blast the to blast the toy free! Solve puzzles and pass levels to get tons of rewards! New toy crush will bring you to the amazing islands and discover treasures! Tap collapse bomb box cubes to blast! Based on classic match 3 games, but easier and more fun!

Its time to enjoy the fun in the new match 3 game Toy & Toons! Switch, match and crush hundreds of toys to challenge funny puzzles and make high scores with your friends.

Toy & Toons Drop Blast & Match 3 FEATURES:

Cute character toon bomb and blast toy blocks to keep you company on your adventure

Completely free game to play

Blast Cubes, Sovle Puzzles, Take Challenges inside toon brick free

Unique and simple gameplay - just tap the matching cubes!

The blast matching puzzle game with splashing magic powers collapse bomb box cubes and boosts millions level

Blast the toy cubes and match 3 toon blocks pop!

Daily prizes from the spin wheel. Free gift box for each level which helps you pass the level easier!

A puzzle game toy and toon free that will relax your brain

Fun events every day: Star Tournament, Crown Rush, Treasure Hunt, and Daily Challenges!

Simple operation & excitement challenges

Tap Cubes to Blast for Fun! Try this AMAZING Matching Puzzle collapse bomb box cubes Games!

Brand new play game with amazing screen, quality graphic and vision effects

Addictive gaming experience toons bomb and blast that can share with friends

Play whenever and wherever you want: Can be played even without internet

Leaderboards in friends, facebook connected, easy to sync progress on different devices.

SCORE TIPS:

Make a connect to Facebook, Challenge and compete with your friends inside the toy game. Make special toy combos to help you crush various barriers and get rewarded to started for endless fun in to blast the toy free

Download it now for free! Enjoy the cheerfulness in Toy Cubes Pop:Blast Cubes. You can play the game at anywhere anytime and addicted to this toy paradise. We are looking forward to you to challenge!

Toy & Toons Drop Blast & Match 3 is now the most popular puzzle game. Suitable for all countries and all languages.

Thanks for playing!