Three men's Morris (Three Games) for Android

Developer's Description

The game is played by two players. Each player has three pawns.

The player who has the RED pawns start first.

The goal of each player is to place three pawns on the same line.

The game is divided in two phases.

1. The first phase is to place the pawns on the board.

The pawns that are placed on the board must remain in the same

place until all pawns are placed on the board.

2. The second phase starts after the players set all the pawns

on the board. Then the player can move any pawn

to any empty adjacent slot designated by the lines on the

board. The empty slots are marked with a circle of

the same color as the player.

Players take turns until one of them forms line with three pawns.

