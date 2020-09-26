Join or Sign In

Three Kingdoms:Empire War for Android

QingTianZhu Network Technology

game introduction

Three ancient empires, more than 200 heroes, global unified server, the world king competition...

<> is currently the world's first three-kingdom strategic war mobile game with no division and global unified server! The game uses a large number of arrangement of troopsskills and embattle skills, which greatly test the military talent of each player! Massive heroes , multi-armed operations , defense fortification layout , precious resources competition , War between empires , the world king competitions and other gameplay, let you feel the most realistic large-scale military battlefield, winning and losing all in one mind.

game features

[Global unified server, win the world king competition to fight for the peak]

The game uses a global unified server and rallies allies to challenge players around the world! Participate in the king's hegemony knockout, from the regional competition to the global competition, compete for the global uniform with the king to fight for hegemony NO.1

[Arrangement of troops, thousands of strategies are under your control]

Send armies to fight , the tactics between offense and defense are ever-changing; invading the city, plundering resources, Legion confrontation, defensive counterattack, etc. will all be under your control! Use clever tactics to break through the enemy's tenacious defense!

[Free construction, build the strongest fortifications]

Use dozens of defensive facilities such as dragon cannons, arrow towers, ice towers, flame towers, lightning towers, city walls, black fire mines, and ground thorns to build the strongest fortifications! You can also freely plan other functional buildings to create a unique urban layout!

[Hundred heroes, multiple arms and multiple march routes combat]

More than 200 powerful heroes, strategically matched; dozens of special arms, multi-strand battle; with different spell combinations, try a variety of unique tactics, play the enemy between applause!

[Massive gameplay, experience the most strategic charm]

Hundreds of kinds of gameplay, such as the heroic competition, the siege plunder competition, the unification competition, the alliance war, the empire war, the peak matchup, the king's hegemony, etc., have their own characteristics, marching in battle, courage and strategy in parallel! Tens of thousands of groups fight, brothers side by side burning the power of blood!

[Featured social, global friends exchange]

Contact with the world's players at any time, learn skills, give love, with perfect voice chat system, communicate freely anytime anywhere; global service, join hands with allies together, the vast empire,let us conquer!

If you want to know more information, please contact us through the following ways.

Official Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/3KEmpireWar/

Official Twitter: https://twitter.com/qtzgame

What's new in version 3.2.0

Release September 26, 2020
Date Added September 26, 2020
Version 3.2.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
