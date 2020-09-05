Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Teacher's Day Greeting Cards 2020 for Android

By bayucreative Free

Developer's Description

By bayucreative

Happy Teacher's Day. How do you appreciate your teacher a weary educate and teach you? Do you remember all of your teachers? With Teacher's Day Greeting Cards, you can send various types of greeting your teacher to teacher as a teacher you appreciate and remember you.

This app allows you to send wishes where you can enter your name and your own greeting message in the greeting card provided.

You can also posing with a picture frame that corresponds to the teacher and then send the image using various options such as Facebook, WhatsApp and others.

These apps are also equipped with a special e-card in conjunction with the teacher where you can make the e-card as wallpaper on your phone and you can also share e-cards to your teachers or your contacts.

Teacher's Day Greeting Cards are app that are very easy to use, it comes with a variety of interesting and beautiful pictures. Among the functions available are:

1. Teacher's Day Wishes

- This function allows you to enter your name and message in the image. You can send along a picture that has been put name and your message or you can store them in your device's photo gallery send later.

- There are more than 40 images for your selection.

2. Teacher's Day Photo Frames

- This function lets you frame a picture with interesting pictures and send them directly to your beloved teacher & also your friends or save them in your device's photo gallery send later.

- There are more than 30 attractive picture frames that you can select.

3. Teacher's Day E-Cards

- This function is very simple where you just need to choose a Free Teacher's Day Cards of your choice and you can send to your friends or keep your device in the gallery. You can also make Teachers Day Doodle Draw! Cards as your device wallpaper.

- There are more than 30 attractive e-Cards that you can select.

We sincerely hope that Teacher's Day Greeting Cards will be helpful for you. Download now!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.6

General

Release September 5, 2020
Date Added September 5, 2020
Version 2.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

PicsArt Photo Studio: Collage Maker & Pic Editor

Free
Make and remix pictures into collages and memes.
Android
PicsArt Photo Studio: Collage Maker & Pic Editor

Snapseed

Free
Enhance, transform, and share your photos easily.
Android
Snapseed

Photo Editor Pro

Free
Edit your photos on the go.
Android
Photo Editor Pro

LINE Camera - Photo editor

Free
Make your photos fun & attractived.
Android
LINE Camera - Photo editor

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now