Happy Teacher's Day. How do you appreciate your teacher a weary educate and teach you? Do you remember all of your teachers? With Teacher's Day Greeting Cards, you can send various types of greeting your teacher to teacher as a teacher you appreciate and remember you.

This app allows you to send wishes where you can enter your name and your own greeting message in the greeting card provided.

You can also posing with a picture frame that corresponds to the teacher and then send the image using various options such as Facebook, WhatsApp and others.

These apps are also equipped with a special e-card in conjunction with the teacher where you can make the e-card as wallpaper on your phone and you can also share e-cards to your teachers or your contacts.

Teacher's Day Greeting Cards are app that are very easy to use, it comes with a variety of interesting and beautiful pictures. Among the functions available are:

1. Teacher's Day Wishes

- This function allows you to enter your name and message in the image. You can send along a picture that has been put name and your message or you can store them in your device's photo gallery send later.

- There are more than 40 images for your selection.

2. Teacher's Day Photo Frames

- This function lets you frame a picture with interesting pictures and send them directly to your beloved teacher & also your friends or save them in your device's photo gallery send later.

- There are more than 30 attractive picture frames that you can select.

3. Teacher's Day E-Cards

- This function is very simple where you just need to choose a Free Teacher's Day Cards of your choice and you can send to your friends or keep your device in the gallery. You can also make Teachers Day Doodle Draw! Cards as your device wallpaper.

- There are more than 30 attractive e-Cards that you can select.

We sincerely hope that Teacher's Day Greeting Cards will be helpful for you. Download now!