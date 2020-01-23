For over 20 years now TLC FM 100.3 has broadcast from inside the walls of the iconic, little, white, lighthouse that sits upon Pilot Hill in the picturesque seaside village of Yamba which is situated on the Northern beaches of NSW. With a little help from its dedicated volunteers TLC FM 100.3 broadcasts 24 hours a day 7 days a week.

You can tune in via your digital or analogue radio at 100.3 FM throughout The Lower Clarence OR globally via Live stream.