9 kinds of puzzle in one !

- Jigsaw

- Sudoku,

- Kakuro,

- Futoshiki,

- Akari,

- Unrully

- Fifteen

- (New) NetGame (New)

Five level in each (Sudoku, Jigsaw, Futoshiki, Kakuro, Unrully Fifteen and Akari) and 100 puzzles for Jigsaw, Sudoku, 100, 100 for Jogsaw, 100 for Kakuro, 100 for futoshiki, 100 for akari , 100 puzzle for Fifteen and 100 for Unrully.

There are many options for helping a player to solve puzzles, i hope that you enjoy this application(Sudoku Jigsaw Futoshiki Kakuro Unrully Fifteen and Akari).

- Akari : the goal is to light the whole grid using lamps,

the grid consists of black cells and walls.

Each wall contains a number that indicates the number of lamps in the vicinity of the wall (horizontal and vertical only), if a wall does not contain a number then we can put lamps in the vicinity without constraint .

two lamps must not be superimposed .

- Futoshiki :

the objective is to constitute vertical or horizontal words such that a word consists of numbers between 1 and X (X is the dimention of the grid), the signs> and < are upper and lower.

- Kakuro :

is looks a lot like crosswords, but with numbers instead of letters, a vertical or horizontal word consists of numbers between 1 and 9, a number does not repeat itself in a word, the sum of the number result of the word in column or line is equal to the number indicated in the triangles on the right or on the top .

- Sudoku game :

put number between 1 and 9 ech number must be putted only one time in row, rank and zone, Sudoku is very famous game.

- Jigsaw game :

Jigsaw Sudokus (also known as Irregular, Nonomino, or Geometric Sudoku) are very similar to regular Sudoku puzzles, but instead of 3x3 blocks, they are divided into irregular jigsaw-like shapes. Each row, column and jigsaw shape contains all of the digits 1 thru 9. Fill in the blank squares so that each row, each column, and each

jigsaw shape contain all of the digits 1 thru 9.

- Unrully : Colour every square either black or white, in such a way that:

no three consecutive squares, horizontally or vertically, are the same colour

each row and column contains the same number of black and white squares.

- Fifteen : Slide the tiles around the box until they appear in numerical order from the top left, with the hole in the bottom right corner.

NetGame (New) : Rotate the grid squares so that they all join up into a single connected network with no loops.Squares connected to the middle square are lit up. Aim to light up every square in the grid .

- Score for the first level is 1000, when your reach 2000 score you pass to the second level and 5 new puzzle are opened in each game (Sudoku, Kakuro, Fitoshiki, Unrully Fifteen and Akari)

- score for the second level is 2000, when your reach 2000 score you pass to the third level and 5 new puzzle are opened in each game (Sudoku, Kakuro, Fitoshiki , Unrully Fifteen and Akari)

- score for the third level is 3000, when your reach 3000 score you pass to the forth level and 5 new puzzle are opened in each game (Sudoku, Kakuro, Fitoshiki, Unrully Fifteen and Akari)

- 3 diffrent langage (English, French and Arabic)

- a simple design.

- Possibility of backup and recovery of each problem (puzzle) for each Sudoku games Akari Futoshiki Unrully Fifteen and Kakuro.

For more options and problems you can buy a premuim account or download my paid version: Sudoku Premium Family.