Harness the power of the Sun! Smash nuclei together to generate energy! Inadvertently destroy the rest of the solar system in the process!
In Stellar [Con]fusion, you're responsible for using nuclear fusion and the proton-proton chain to help the Sun grow into the largest star possible while gravity fights to collapse it back down. Along the way, you might "accidentally" destroy the a few of the planets (but that's okay--you'll get some nice time bonuses for it).