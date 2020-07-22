Join or Sign In

Stellar [Con]fusion for iOS

By Cyclone Kick Studio Free

Developer's Description

By Cyclone Kick Studio

Harness the power of the Sun! Smash nuclei together to generate energy! Inadvertently destroy the rest of the solar system in the process!

In Stellar [Con]fusion, you're responsible for using nuclear fusion and the proton-proton chain to help the Sun grow into the largest star possible while gravity fights to collapse it back down. Along the way, you might "accidentally" destroy the a few of the planets (but that's okay--you'll get some nice time bonuses for it).

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release July 22, 2020
Date Added July 22, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
