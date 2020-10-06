Sign in to add and modify your software
The Stay Alert Alert Notification System is a security and emergency notification app designed to assist in turning the tide against criminal activity, mass violence, and medical emergencies thus enhancing the overall security and safety of all types of organizations across America. This specially designed app gives users and security personnel the opportunity to play a key role in their personal safety and that of their organization while also reducing the response time of emergency personnel.