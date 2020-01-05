Starz & Swipes: Escape to Victory is a game where you help the Starz to escape several mazes. The Starz have been abducted mysteriously and your goal is to find all the Starz and help them escape.
Starz & Swipes has many levels to test your escaping skills. Navigate obstacles and enemies along the way and save all Starz and save the galaxies from disaster.
Features:
1) Over 225 levels to test your skills
2) Offline play. Does not require the internet
3) Each level is uniquely designed and not auto generated
4) In-game currency to unlock levels
5) Normal and advanced modes to test players of all skill levels.
