Starz & Swipes: Escape to Victory is a game where you help the Starz to escape several mazes. The Starz have been abducted mysteriously and your goal is to find all the Starz and help them escape.

Starz & Swipes has many levels to test your escaping skills. Navigate obstacles and enemies along the way and save all Starz and save the galaxies from disaster.

Features:

1) Over 225 levels to test your skills

2) Offline play. Does not require the internet

3) Each level is uniquely designed and not auto generated

4) In-game currency to unlock levels

5) Normal and advanced modes to test players of all skill levels.

Download Starz & Swipes today.

Release January 5, 2020
Date Added January 5, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
