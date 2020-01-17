X

SpeakUp, as the name itself suggests, is a mobile application where consumers can voice their complaints or provide suggestions and feedback for a company, product or service be it a Ministry, a hospital or a food joint as a consumer.

With SpeakUp we aim to revolutionize the age-old complaint redressal system by leveraging Social media which is now rapidly evolving as a one-stop response channel/medium for organizations. (For eg: #Twitterseva adopted by various government departments)

Through SpeakUp:

1) You may register your complaint or feedback with ease.

2) Contact any organization - be it a restaurant like Dominos, a bank like SBI or utility services like Telecom, PAN card etc.

3) Voice your opinion by using our simple audio recording feature

4) Not just register grievances, but take a step further and provide valuable suggestion and compliments which further inspires the service operator.

5) Your message gets directed automatically to organizations multiple channels like E-mail, Twitter etc.

We cover a wide range of organizations/service providers across different sectors and categories.

SpeakUp is owned by Dhwani Rural Information Systems Pvt. Ltd. We would love to connect with you. Reach us at care@speak-up.in and follow us on twitter @SpeakUpIN

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

