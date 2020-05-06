Slide,Jump,Land & Win .As Name Suggest here you have to Slide and Win the Race Against Other players and Also Collect Persons who are Floating in the air, yes you heard Right Collect the Peoples from the air which are hanging with the parachute.Get Delecisious Points While You collect Persons.Whenever you get Perfect Landing Your Speed will Boost up so if you want to win the Race Master your Flying skills.Here Your Solo Goal is to win the Race.