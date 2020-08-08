Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Senorita & Shawn Mendes Best Piano for Android

By DivMarStud Free

Developer's Description

By DivMarStud

Hi!!! Your favorite song is here at your fingertips, simply enjoy the game by taping on black tiles and trying to match the music beat!.

Try this Senorita - Shawn Mendes : Best Piano music game now and improve your reaction speed and music skills!.

Shawn Mendes Piano Tiles DJ is the beast piano tiles ,you can play the most popular song of Shawn Mendes like Senorita and more song.

Disclaimer.

This game is not an official app. There is no copyrighted material, everything we make is done by us including the piano music!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 17.01

General

Release August 8, 2020
Date Added August 8, 2020
Version 17.01

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Candy Crush Soda Saga

Free
Start playing this tasty match 3 game today. It's Sodalicious.
Android
Candy Crush Soda Saga

HQ Trivia

Free
Earn real cash prizes and compete with other players in a trivia game show.
Android
HQ Trivia

Five Nights at Freddy's

$2.99
Manage limited resources and survive five nights, while being stalked by malicious robots.
Android
Five Nights at Freddy's

Candy Crush Saga

Free
Join Tiffi and Mr. Toffee in their epic adventure through a world full of candy.
Android
Candy Crush Saga

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now