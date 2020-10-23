Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

SeaDragons.io for Android

By Night Steed S.C. Free

Developer's Description

By Night Steed S.C.

You play a mythical monster living in depths of seas, fighting for survival among others of its kind.

Devour aquatic beings (fish, plankton orbs) to grow longer and larger.

The greater your mass is, the greater threat you are to other sea dragons.

Fulfill quests to earn new cards presenting different sea dragon species.

Your bodys length is key to survival. The longer you are, the wider are your possibilities on getting other dragons in a trap. But be careful - regardless of mass you achieve, avoid colliding your head with others bodies. Single impact means defeat.

Collect cards to unlock new species and level up owned ones. The higher is level of your favourite dragon, the longer body you start with.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.9

General

Release October 23, 2020
Date Added October 23, 2020
Version 1.0.9

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Minecraft

$6.99
Explore infinite worlds and build everything from the simplest of homes to the grandest of castles.
Android
Minecraft

Subway Surfers

Free
Strike against obstacles with your dodging accomplices in the most daring chase.
Android
Subway Surfers

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

$4.99
Get back to Vice City.
Android
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Gems Journey

Free
Gems Journey, classic and addictive match-3 type game!It's aim is to complete the assigned goals in given moves or seconds.Gems Journey has various...
Android
Gems Journey

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now