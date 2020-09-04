School Bus Simulator & Maker Factory - Mechanic Factory Games

Features

i) Repair

ii) Paint

iii) Design

iv) Mechanic & Garage simulator

School bus car lovers you are going to have best experience in our motor school bus car maker, factory simulator game for girls, you are going to have a lots of fun with numerous beautiful sports buses, with lots of modern mechanic tools available in the garage for school bus repair, paint, design, and test your own real auto factory made customized super cool bus. Mechanic George will be readily available to provide his best services & help in workshop in this best school bus maker game.

Everybody loves their vehicle in their own choice of color and some people are really concerned with their beauty so they take care of their motor bus by themselves and have them checked by professionals and skillful bus doctors. In this bus repair & builder shop you will be choosing a wreck school bus from the garage in very wreck state, it will be your job to operate in the factory to give it stunning look make your shinny bus your best dream school bus in our this girls game.

Selection

Select your favorite bus from the wreckage using crane to fix its dent and make it a neat & clean.

School Bus Car Assembly

Time to have some extreme fun take the body of the selected bus to the assembly line most of the work in here will be automated but their will be some parts that you will be adjusting manually and for your help mechanic George will be readily available. He is an experienced auto factory machine handler. Join him and start fixing the parts with the school bus body at front, sides and at the rear, fix steering wheel, bus car seats, side doors, mirrors, back lights, front lights, alloy rims & some awesome sports cars tires.

Paint & Body Repair

This is a challenging and time taking part some of the machinery in this crazy car salon will be automated and some will require a professional services to make it work properly. You have to chose your favorite color and apply it through paint machines available in the factory. Some of the damages and dents will be fixed in this step of assembly line.Accompany the Mechanic George and take your fresh new ride to drive to the race tracks, for some drag racing & dirt racing.

