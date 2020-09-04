Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

School Bus Builder Factory & Repair Simulator for iOS

By Imran Haydar Free

Developer's Description

By Imran Haydar

School Bus Simulator & Maker Factory - Mechanic Factory Games

Features

i) Repair

ii) Paint

iii) Design

iv) Mechanic & Garage simulator

School bus car lovers you are going to have best experience in our motor school bus car maker, factory simulator game for girls, you are going to have a lots of fun with numerous beautiful sports buses, with lots of modern mechanic tools available in the garage for school bus repair, paint, design, and test your own real auto factory made customized super cool bus. Mechanic George will be readily available to provide his best services & help in workshop in this best school bus maker game.

Everybody loves their vehicle in their own choice of color and some people are really concerned with their beauty so they take care of their motor bus by themselves and have them checked by professionals and skillful bus doctors. In this bus repair & builder shop you will be choosing a wreck school bus from the garage in very wreck state, it will be your job to operate in the factory to give it stunning look make your shinny bus your best dream school bus in our this girls game.

Selection

Select your favorite bus from the wreckage using crane to fix its dent and make it a neat & clean.

School Bus Car Assembly

Time to have some extreme fun take the body of the selected bus to the assembly line most of the work in here will be automated but their will be some parts that you will be adjusting manually and for your help mechanic George will be readily available. He is an experienced auto factory machine handler. Join him and start fixing the parts with the school bus body at front, sides and at the rear, fix steering wheel, bus car seats, side doors, mirrors, back lights, front lights, alloy rims & some awesome sports cars tires.

Paint & Body Repair

This is a challenging and time taking part some of the machinery in this crazy car salon will be automated and some will require a professional services to make it work properly. You have to chose your favorite color and apply it through paint machines available in the factory. Some of the damages and dents will be fixed in this step of assembly line.Accompany the Mechanic George and take your fresh new ride to drive to the race tracks, for some drag racing & dirt racing.

This the our best game in autos washing,cleaning,repairing games. Check our other nice wash games & rate us and give your feedback at tiptoptapsapps@gmail.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.2

General

Release September 4, 2020
Date Added September 4, 2020
Version 1.0.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Pokemon GO

Free
Join Trainers across the globe who are discovering Pokemon as they explore the world around them.
iOS
Pokemon GO

HQ - Live Trivia Game Show

Free
HQ is the live trivia game show with cash prizes, every day at 9pm EDT.
iOS
HQ - Live Trivia Game Show

Air Traffic Controller 4.0 XL Lite - The free ATC airplane simulator Game

Free
Control the Whole Sky! The fate of thousands rests in your hands, as AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLER, you must routinely make split-second decisions to...
iOS
Air Traffic Controller 4.0 XL Lite - The free ATC airplane simulator Game

Dragon City Mobile

Free
Become the ultimate Dragon Master.
iOS
Dragon City Mobile

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now