Puzzles & Conquest for Android

By 37GAMES Free

Developer's Description

By 37GAMES

The once glorious Saurland was fallen under the Undead Army's attack.

Darkness and flames follow their path of carnage; their reign of terror devoured all hope.

The dead were brought back to life, and the horrific legion expands.

The whole continent is on the brink of destruction.

Humans, Elves, Dwarves, and all the other races laid aside their differences to form an alliance for their survival.

Yet, they await an extraordinary leader to take charge against the army of evil.

Lead them with your capable hands and strategic mind!

FEATURES:

- MATCH-3 BATTLE

A mixture of puzzles and strategic gameplay! Defeat formidable enemies with match-3 combos and hero skills!

- LEGENDARY HEROES

Recruit heroes from various mythologies to aid your conquest across the continent!

- BOUNDLESS WORLD

Explore the vast continent filled with valuable resources, exquisite treasures, and dangerous monsters.

- ALLIANCE INTERACTIONS

Band together with allies from all corners of the world to embark on a journey of glory and fame.

- GLOBAL SHOWDOWN

Challenge players from all around the world and prove your might in cross-server competition.

Follow Puzzles & Conquest fan page and stay up-to-date on the latest events.

https://www.facebook.com/PnC.37Games/

[Note]

Puzzles & Conquest is a free-to-play mobile game with in-app purchases. According to 37GAMES' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, this application is not intended for use by users under the age of 12.

A device with internet access is required.

Help

Do you need help?

Feel free to contact us via the in-game Customer Service or send us an Email at: global.support@37games.com

Privacy Policy:

https://gpassport.37games.com/center/servicePrivicy/privicy

Terms of Use:

https://gpassport.37games.com/center/servicePrivicy/service

Full Specifications

What's new in version 5.0.10

General

Release October 6, 2020
Date Added October 6, 2020
Version 5.0.10

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
