Welcome to the Pro Men's Swimming Race.Join diving contest into the beautiful swimming pool, practice in Butterfly ,FreeStyle,BackStroke and BreastStroke, and compete with professional swimmers in this swim racing games.

A challenging and addictive game of swimming, flip and diving for the athletic swimmers.

In this Pro Men's Swimming Race awesome swimming simulator game you can enjoy many different and new thrilling features.

Get ready for an impetuous contest and try different relays from 100 meters 200 meters and 400 meters using different swimming styles breaststroke, freestyle, backstroke, and butterfly!

Keep Diving into the water pool and keep flipping or tapping to attain faster speed and play like a champion.

Choose Your athlete and play as a real swimmer: Brazil, China, Russia , Germany, England, Japan, France , Australia, even USA

Try to do your best and youll achieve a great success in your swimming career!

Practice these stores, chose your favorite swimming team and beat other swimming racing while flipping all through the water.

You should choose the best swimming stroke that is best suited to your body to propel in water. Each stroke defines a different swim style or crawl.

Collect all gold medals by winning each contest and become the worlds champion. Be the best swimmer!

They say Swimming is the best exercise for every body part.

How to Play

-> Select the country you like

-> Practice in free style or any swim stroke you like.

-> compete with champions

-> Keep tapping the screen to get the speed.

Best Features

-> Amazing 3D swimming pool environment

-> Smooth and easy controls for swimming

-> All swim styles to practice and race

-> Country competition

-> Multiple Men swimmer characters

Privacy Policy

We don't collect any personal information , any non-personal information collected by our partners like Google is used for analytic and game improvements. For details

http://www.muzzlestudio.com/privacy.htm