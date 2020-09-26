Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Prince William Duke of Cambridge & Kate Middleton for Android

By GAME ELITE Free

Developer's Description

By GAME ELITE

The eldest son of Lady Diana Spencer and Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince William Duke of Cambridge is second in the order of succession to the throne of England.

Born in 1982, the Prince today embodies the renewal of the British monarchy. In 2002, as a student at the University of Saint Andrews in Scotland, he met a pretty brunette, his classmate Catherine Middleton.

Ten years later, on April 29, 2011, he married Kate in Westminster Abbey. Parents of a son, George, born in 2013, and a daughter, Charlotte (2015), they are expecting their third child. William, a former captain in the Royal Air Force, became a civilian helicopter-ambulance pilot while devoting himself to his charitable work and royal responsibilities.

The apps is a mobile news where You can track the latest news updates, breaking stories pictures & interview features of Prince William Duke of Cambridge And Kate Middleton , the RAF, George & Charlotte today.

Browse our complete collection of articles and commentary on Prince William Duke of Cambridge And Kate Middleton.

Full Specifications

What's new in version A

General

Release September 26, 2020
Date Added September 26, 2020
Version A

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Twitter

Free
Connect with people, express yourself, and discover more about all the things you love.
Android
Twitter

The Economist Espresso

Free
Find out what is on the global agenda in the coming day.
Android
The Economist Espresso

Google News: Top World & Local News Headlines

Free
Enjoy your favorite magazines and news articles, anywhere you go.
Android
Google News: Top World & Local News Headlines

Pocket: Save. Read. Grow.

Free
Save and discover the absolute best, most interesting stories on the Web.
Android
Pocket: Save. Read. Grow.

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now