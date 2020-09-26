The eldest son of Lady Diana Spencer and Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince William Duke of Cambridge is second in the order of succession to the throne of England.

Born in 1982, the Prince today embodies the renewal of the British monarchy. In 2002, as a student at the University of Saint Andrews in Scotland, he met a pretty brunette, his classmate Catherine Middleton.

Ten years later, on April 29, 2011, he married Kate in Westminster Abbey. Parents of a son, George, born in 2013, and a daughter, Charlotte (2015), they are expecting their third child. William, a former captain in the Royal Air Force, became a civilian helicopter-ambulance pilot while devoting himself to his charitable work and royal responsibilities.

