Pop Candy - Hansel & Gretel: Kids English for Android

By Fun&Good Free

Once you start you cant stop! Hang in there and take control of the entire sky!

Click on two blocks of the same color to pick them up. Beat the target score to move on to the next exciting level!

Easy to get started, but deceptively simple!

A fun and exciting way to improve your child's cognitive skills

Tons of cool and challenging levelsFabulous soundtrack and artwork

Available on multiple platforms (Phone, iPad, PC)

Features characters and story from our other Hansel and Gretel apps

Our mission is to create games that make learning fun. Rather than making games boring by haphazardly tacking on educational elements, we try to achieve a seamless balance so that the kids hardly even realize that theyre learning.

We represent a new generation of children's games, aimed at the global market: utilizing AI technology and advanced data analysis, we provide a better, more adaptive learning experience. With cutting edge technology such as VR (Virtual Reality) and AR (Augmented Reality), our educational games are designed to be immersive and conducive to each childs individual needs.

Websitehttp://www.funandgood.net/

WeChatFunAndGood_English

Facebookhttp://www.facebook.com/funandgoodenglish

Twitterhttps://twitter.com/funandgoodgames

Release January 31, 2020
Date Added January 31, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

