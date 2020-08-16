PandaLook is a virtual fitting room, where you can choose sunglasses in real time.

Just choose the category of men's or women's glasses, the appropriate style, the desired brand and try on this model online using the camera of your phone or tablet. The application will constantly track your face on the device screen in order to place automatically the frame and optics of the model in the right place.

Our PandaLook app stand out from hundreds of other apps, which help to choose sunglasses, for the following:

a large updateable collection of sunglasses;

compatibility with both the front and the rear cameras;

face recognition of several persons;

social network sharing;

intuitive and simple design;

convenient navigation;

the app doesn't demand powerful devices, it will work on all kind of smartphones and tablets;

multilingualism;

no advertising;

kind and responsive developers

Look and choose the model, which fits you best. Take a picture of yourself or friends in funny hipster or fashionable glamorous sunglasses and share photos with your friends or followers on social networks Vkontakte, Odnoklassniki, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat; instant messengers like Twitter, Viber, Skype, Telegram, WhatsApp; send via e-mail, bluetooth, Wi-fi and save on Google Drive, the SD card of your smartphone.

Favorite sunglasses can be ordered and bought in the official Aliexpress store, which has both cheap and expensive brand sunglasses, with a couple of clicks directly from the application.

The following styles of glasses will be available to you:

aviators (pilot),

round,

"cat eye",

"butterfly",

oval,

rectangular (rectangle),

rimless,

square,

glasses-screens (shield),

semi-rimless,

wrap,

goggle.

In the catalog you can find frames made from various materials such as acetate, alloy, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, titanium, wood; and colors: white, black, green, red, gray, khaki, blue, yellow, pink, purple, silver, gold, orange, brown, beige, coffee, apricot, military green, black green, bright yellow, chocolate, dark brown, dark gray, dark khaki, dark purple, emerald green, fluorescent green, fluorescent yellow, lemon yellow, light blue, light brown, light grey, light green, light purple, light yellow, milky-white, dark blue, royal blue, blue sky, transparent.

An extensive palette of lens colors is presented: white, black, green, red, gray, khaki, blue, yellow, pink, purple, silver, gold, orange, brown, transparent, beige, apricot, fluorescent yellow, lemon yellow, light purple milky white, navy blue; optical characteristics of lenses: polarized, mirror, gradient, photochromic, anti-glare, UV400, with diopters; materials: acrylic, CR-39, glass, plastic, polystyrene, polycarbonate and polyurethane.

Enjoy and have fun using the app.