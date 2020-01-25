X

PIP CAM - Photo Effects & Beauty Editor for Android

By PicsArtistic Free

Developer's Description

By PicsArtistic

With many advanced beauty effects, we bring new PIP photo maker app that allows user to make use of powerful makeup studio, stunning pic-in-pic frames, photo effects, funny stickers, and photo editor tool. This excellent PIP cam provide you with best options to edit photo and make use of 100s makeup options.

1.PIP cam with makeup option - It includes all shades of lipstick colors, blusher, makes teeth whiter, exclusive eye styles. Add right color of foundation to your face, apply full basic makeup , chage hair color, and many more with the help of this new makeup PIP cam

2.Pic-in-Pic Camera- So many fascinating PIP frames and layouts, select image or click selfie to arrange it with PIP frame including heart frames, camera frames, and natural scenes.

3.Insta PIP Photo Editor - Get makeup and beauty filter on your face in one click. Select any one of the beauty filters and get your face and skin changed in seconds. It is special photo editor which smoothens, tone and remove visible scars to make your skin flawless in the picture.

4. Funny Stickers - Hundreds of funny and cute stickers, emojis, aninmal faces, quotes to decorate image with right emoticons. These work as an add-on over the picture to complete it by depicting emotions.

5.Photo Filters - Several artistic photo effects are available to give pic a perfect vintage look.

Sharing photos through out social media is easy like never before. Share it on your Insta account, or Facebook, or Twitter and start a new trend of sharing PIP photo with blurred background image. This is soooo interesting to do when you want to relax or do something creative.

