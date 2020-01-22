X

P.U.B.S. for iOS

It is alcohol overdose? Remember PUBS. These 4 symptoms can help determine if more help is needed. Alcohol overdose can have any of these symptoms. If you observe one, call 911. If you are unsure, call poison control (800) 222-1222.

Use the BAC calculator as an educational tool to better understand the effects that drink type and strength, body weight, gender, and time drinking have on blood alcohol levels.

Use the emergency function to quickly call poison control or and ambulance.

