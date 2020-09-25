Orbit's Way is a relaxing game which you should only tap on the screen at the right time to create great arts! Even Mona Lisa!

You can relax without worrying about time or you can prove how good reflexes you have. You will meet with the magnificent arts in two possibilities.

Features:

-93 Levels.

-The stars will show you how a great painter you are!

-No internet connection needed.

-Everyone can play it easily.