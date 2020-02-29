I provide the Old Maid application that it is easy to play. It is able to set the game speed, so you can finish within one minute. Please play in your free time.
This game has various result of you playing. After that you could confirm them, it is fun!
- Additional information
This game does not have sounds. You can play quietly.
- Official Twitter
https://twitter.com/KOHCHAN_STUDIO
- Official page
https://kohchanstudioinfo.wixsite.com/products
