NovaVideo supports quick editing and stitching video.

In addition, you can also:

- Rotate video direction

- Add background music and adjust the volume

- Add custom transition text

- Add recording

Come experience it~

Get subscription content:

Unlock all filters and get occasional updates, generate non-watermarked videos, and remove ads!

* Our standard subscription options are:

Weekly subscription, offer 3 days free trial. You can use all filters free of charge during your subscription, generate non-watermarked videos, and remove ads.

* We charge a subscription fee from your iTunes account when you confirm the purchase and each renewal cycle starts. Subscriptions with a free trial period will automatically renew as paid subscriptions. At least 24 hours before the end of the free trial period, you can cancel your subscription or free trial in iTunes settings. Unsubscription will take effect after the last day of the current subscription cycle. Once the cancellation of the subscription takes effect, your subscription service rights will be invalidated.

Privacy Policy: http://s.androidesk.com/web_html/videoclip_privacy.html

User Agreement: http://s.androidesk.com/web_html/videoclip_service_protocol.html