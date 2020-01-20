Get access to the best Praise & Worship, Gospel and Christian Music Radio from Nigeria.

Plus listen to non-stop Nigerian Gospel Music with our unlimited Praise and Worship Music Playlist.

Radio Live Streams:

Easy to use with instant share function.

Turns radio automatically off, when you receive a call!

Music Playlists:

The audio/video content in this application is hosted on YouTube and is available in public domain. We have not uploaded any videos our self. This part of the application is just an organized way to browse and view Videos.

This is a FREE add support App, but without any annoying push ads!

When you exit the app while a radio station is still active and playing, you can see a small music note in the notification bar. That is how you can get back to the app and either stop or change the station. App will not be listed in Task Manager.

I recommend a fast internet connection for top app performance. Wifi, 4G, etc.

I have test the app and all stations are working without skipping. If you still find errors, please report them to me. Thank you and enjoy!