Hi! You can hear about Legit news (former NAIJ) app from your friend, ads or find us here, at Google Play. As for today, more than 4!!! mln of Nigerians choose to read the latest Nigeria news with Legit Free News App.

Join them now!

Download for free now and :

save money on traffic and dont miss the latest and breaking news in Nigeria;

be updated on breaking Nigerian news;

follow 2019 election updates;

choose the kind of content to be displayed for you in Legit free news app;

freely express your opinions on news updates and current news;

watch exclusive breaking photos and videos of favorite celebs, read hot news and buzzes.

Legit news app covers such issues as:

Nigeria news, news update, current news, latest news, Yoruba news, news Nigeria, popular news, political news, Lagos news, uyo news, download news, politics news, news in Nigeria, news latest, news, Nigerian news, instant news, recent news, latest stories, Nigeria breaking news, trending news, important news, show business news, Igbo news, news now, offline news, data-saving news, free news, hot news, news today, interesting news, lifestyle news, local news, trending stories, showbiz news, download news now, local stories, entertainment news, celebs news, hot updates, wedding new, world news, celebrity news, crime news, gossips, football news, business news, Tiv news, economic news, national news.

Download app now and be confident to be updated on latest and trending Nigerian news.

Additionally, we have premium in-app subscriptions allowing to make the most of the news and stories without ads. Try it and enjoy ads-free Legit NAIJ app!

We will be glad to hear your comments and suggestions for improving Legit.ng app. Contact us at newssupport@gen.tech

Add a hashtag #legitnaija to your publications in social media if you want your story to be featured on Legit.ng.

Our website: https://www.legit.ng

Legit.ng leading the way