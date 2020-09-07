Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

New Funny Stickers & Sticker Maker - WAStickerApps for Android

By Maged Free

Developer's Description

By Maged

The new collection of Emoji stickers with more than 50000+ funny stickers is now available for you as stickers (WAStickerApps)

Enjoy this free emojis sticker packs with hundreds of cute stickers! Send a romantic love emoji, or stickers of hearts, congratulate with the birthday and send beautiful flowers, or just good morning or good night. You will also find stickers for adults and couple lovers, stickers of famous personalities and sports stars (football, baseball, basketball, bodybuilders), animals (cat, bunny, dogs, unicorn) and much more. Some of your favorite stickers, like the movie stars emoji, are also here.

It also includes incredible memojis stickers

If you like to send funny emoji stickers to your friends, you will love our app stickers emojis for WhatsApp.

There are many perfect stickers for WhatsApp. You might use our funny memes to add fun to your life. Life is always accompanied by happiness and sorrow. You also can use our emoji to express all feelings to your friends in chat . Since some of our Sticker packs' content rating is WAStickerApps 18+, we provide you a lot of Love Stickers , including the popular WhatsApp stickers: couple stickers, kiss stickers, "I love you" stickers and so on. Not only these daily stickers, but also some special stickers are prepared, such as Christmas Stickers, Birthday Stickers, WAStickerApps memes and so on. What's more, we create cute animal stickers for pet lover .

We created plentiful new WhatsApp stickers of all kinds, such as cute stickers , kawaii stickers , funny stickers , romantic stickers , love stickers , anime stickers , birthday stickers , emoji and memes stickers whatsapp, a wealth of WhatsApp stickers to promote an interesting chat experience in WhatsApp. With this WAStickerApps, you have the popular stickers pack for WhatsApp 2020. And you can easy to share the stickers for pictures. Come and free download one! Or you will miss a plenty of WhatsApp stickers!

We offer you amazing 3D Stickers packs so you can choose the one you like best. What are you waiting for?

Features of Emoji Stickers - New WAStickerapps

Create Your Own Stickers

Easy to Add

High resolution and 3D emojis stickers.

Send directly to friends with a single touch

A wide selection of funny stickers and likes stickers

We add new stickers regularly.

Your friends and family can save the stickers that you send them.

FAQs

How to add stickers to (WAStickerApps)

1. Tap the "+" icon next to the stickers category you want to add and confirm.

2. Open New Emoji Stickers - New WAStickerapps, tap the emoji icon in the left corner and then tap the sticker icon at the bottom. Your stickers category will appear on the panel (after the clock and star icons).

How to remove stickers from (WAStickerApps)

1. Tap the emoji icon in the left corner and then tap the sticker icon at the bottom.

2. Tap the "+" icon shown on the right in all tabs of the label.

3. Tap the "My stickers" tab at the top and delete any category using the trash icon. If you delete it by mistake, you can always add a category of this type again from the New Emoji Stickers application.

If you enjoy our collection of stickers, send more of our stickers to another through New Emoji Stickers - New WAStickerapps Thank you

Full Specifications

What's new in version WAStickerApps 1.0.11

General

Release September 7, 2020
Date Added September 7, 2020
Version WAStickerApps 1.0.11

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Use your Netflix account to access streaming movies and TV Shows, right on your device.
Android
Netflix

YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Free
Watch major broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, and your local sports channels.
Android
YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Free
Watch all your favorite dramas from around the world.
Android
DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Free
Watch Live TV for sports, news, and can't-miss events on the device of your choice.
Android
Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now