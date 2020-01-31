Perform classical music with a virtual pianist that listens and reacts to your playing just like a real musician. Designed for professionals, students and amateurs alike, MyPianist lets you augment your music-making through the power of artificial intelligence.

== FEATURES ==

A.I. THAT ALMOST READS YOUR MIND

MyPianist's unique artificial intelligence analyzes your playing and reacts instantly to all the nuances of your interpretation. Recreating the piano accompaniment in real time, MyPianist matches your timing and dynamics in glorious stereo sound without any artifacts or distortions. Its advanced phrasing model masters a great variety of musical styles and situations, and with its quicksilver reflexes MyPianist can catch you even if you miss a note or two.

DESIGN THAT IS A JOY TO BEHOLD

The clean and uncluttered interface allows you to focus on what matters most: music. Our beautifully engraved scores, enhanced with interactive elements, adapt to your screen for an optimal reading experience on any device.

OUTSTANDING ARTISTRY

MyPianist is truly created by musicians for musicians: it is developed by Juho Pohjonen, an internationally acclaimed concert pianist who has performed as a soloist with major orchestras such as Cleveland Orchestra and Los Angeles Philharmonic. No matter what you play with MyPianist, you are in for a treat!

CONSTANTLY EXPANDING REPERTOIRE

The music library of MyPianist includes works of the core classical repertoire as well as rarities to be discovered. The concertos, sonatas and other large-scale works always have all movements included.

AND MUCH MORE

Record and share your performances. Fine-tune the sensitivity of the accompaniment. Choose between different practice modes. Discover all the features of MyPianist by downloading the app!

== NOTE REGARDING SUBSCRIPTIONS ==

MyPianist is free to download and to use. In order to access the full library with unlimited play time a paid subscription to MyPianist PRO is required. We offer two auto-renewable subscriptions: Monthly Subscription and Yearly Subscription. When purchasing either of the subscriptions payment will be charged to your Apple ID account at the confirmation of purchase. Subscription automatically renews unless it is canceled at least 24 hours before the end of the current period. Your account will be charged for renewal within 24 hours prior to the end of the current period. You can manage and cancel your subscriptions by going to your account settings on the App Store after purchase.

Please review our Terms of Use

https://mypianist.app/termsofuse.php

and Privacy Policy

https://mypianist.app/privacy.php

before installing and using MyPianist.