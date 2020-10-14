Join or Sign In

Musician's Friend Deals & Gear for iOS

By Musician's Friend Free

Developer's Description

By Musician's Friend

With the Musicians Friend app, you can shop for the gear you want, whenever, whereverright from the palm of your hand. Be the first to know about the hottest deals (like our Stupid Deal of the Day), shop new, open-box and Private Reserve instruments, manage your reward points and more. The Musicians Friend app is always freedownload now.

Features:

On-the-go convenience with free shipping on most orders

Grow and manage your points with Musicians Friend Rewards

Hot Deals and Stupid Deal of the Day notifications

Shop open-box items for even deeper discounts

Set product alerts for special sales, price drops and item availability

Save searches and get notified when new items arrive

Build your wish list and assemble your dream gear collection to share with friends and family

Find a wide variety of equipment from acoustic and electric guitars, basses, and electronic drums, to mandolins and ukuleles, mics, digital pianos and synths, and amps and effects

Musical instruments from your favorite brands including Martin, Taylor, Marshall, Ibanez, Gibson, Fender, Gretsch, PRS, Epiphone, Roland, CHAUVET, Moog, Behringer and more

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.2

General

Release October 14, 2020
Date Added October 14, 2020
Version 2.2

Operating Systems iOS

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone SE (1st generation), iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPad Air, iPad Air Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 2 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Air 2, iPad Air 2 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 3 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 4, iPad mini 4 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (9.7â??inch), iPad Pro (9.7â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad (5th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (10.5â??inch), iPad Pro (10.5â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (6th generation), iPad (6th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (11â??inch), iPad Pro (11â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (3rd generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (3rd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini (5th generation), iPad mini (5th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad Air (3rd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (7th generation), iPad (7th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (11â??inch) (2nd generation), iPad Pro (11â??inch) (2nd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (4th generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (4th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Air (4th generation), iPad Air (4th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (8th generation), iPad (8th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPod touch (6th generation), and iPod touch (7th generation).

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

