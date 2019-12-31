X

Music Tube | Free Music for Android

By Lightcoding Free

Music Tube is best application for listening free music on Android. All your favorite music in one application. We prepared for you best music playlists. You can browse music by genre or country. Floating popup (Picture in Picture) for a multitasking music listening experience. Discovering great new music has never been simpler. Enjoy music on YouTube!

Supported genres: Alternative, Blues, Childrens, Classical, Country, Dance, Easy listening, Electronic, Folk, Gospel, Hip Hop, Jazz, Latin, Pop, R&B & Soul, Reggae, Rock, Singer Songwriter, Soundtrack

Supported countries: Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Honk Kong, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States.

