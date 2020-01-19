Mp3 Cutter & Ringtone Maker allows you to select any mp3 song/ audio song from your device and make Ringtone easily. It also allows you to set individual contact ringtone for your device contact list.

You can make and set :

Alarm ringtone

Notification ringtone

Contact ringtone

short music

using this awesome Mp3 Cutter and Ringtone Maker as well.

It has a super user friendly editing panel to cut and make your ringtone and many more. Launch the editor panel by selecting your desired song. Then set a range of duration of your song by dragging two start and end drag button. Now cut and save it. enjoy

