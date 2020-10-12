Join or Sign In

Moon'sCloset: Pastel goth dress up for Android

By Mado Games Free

Developer's Description

By Mado Games

With Moons Closet you can create and dress up your own pastel goth girl.

If you love to dress or create cute pastel or super monster girls, this is the game for you!<3. Create from super pastel to super gothic or monster girls! Decorate them as you wish!

Choose from different fashion styles!.

Pastel goth

Super Pastel

Monster

Gothic

and more!

Share your prefer designs girls! and save them to your gallery!

Make your pastel goth them interact through speech bubbles!

Save your cute pastel goth girls as avatars to use as a profile image, background image, or whatever you like.

Create more than humans, demons, monsters or zombies!

More than 1000 free assets!

Features:

-Edit the color of everything and add new colors!

- Special items with 2 layer system!

- Make your girls interact

-Decorate your room

Clarifications

Picture files will be saved in a folder inside a folder with the game's name.

- Your characters get stored in your phone memory.

- If you unistall the app, you can recover purchased items in the start menu under the name "recover".

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.3

General

Release October 12, 2020
Date Added October 12, 2020
Version 2.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
