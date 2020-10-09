Join or Sign In

Lucy Ball & Dream Island for Android

By Pi_game Free

Developer's Description

By Pi_game

Do you want to have your own dream island?

Now, the opportunity is coming.

The first pinball and island construction combination game in history

In the game of lucky pinball, use your little skill and a little luck to get a lot of gold coins.

With these gold coins, you can build multiple dream islands with their own characteristics.

Watching the pinball fall, listening to the sound of gold coins

Looking at the empty islands is getting more and more gorgeous and more dreamy, super sense of accomplishment

This is a stress, a sense of accomplishment, a fun game.

Although it is a lucky pinball, it is not just luck.

Need to see the right time

Also control the strength of the projectile pinball

Plus a bit of luck

This will allow you to get more rewards

"How to play"

1. Press and hold the button to change the force of the pinball.

2. After unlocking the dream island, the bonus of the marble will change.

3. It is recommended to hit the lucky draw as an important target for each launch.

4. Double rewards double the rewards you get when the pinball fall. But there are limits

5. After you have acquired a new dream island, you can also view your previously built islands.

6. Note that the completion of the mission target can supplement the number of pinball

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2.1

General

Release October 9, 2020
Date Added October 9, 2020
Version 1.2.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
