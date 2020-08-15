Indian Cricket World Cup Champions is the most advanced next-generation 3D cricket game with real cricket with new season 2020 to 2022 its a simulation experience on the Android Platform.

Cricket world cup is a real treat to all Cricket Fans who want to try out a wide range of World Cricket Championships including the most authentic My Career Modes & Real-Time Cricket World Tournament

GAME OBJECTIVES

Play against Real Opponents in Best Cricket Simulator 3D Game in multiple modes. Choose your home country from an exhaustive list of 30+ cricket playing nations. Doesn't matter whether you pick a top country like India, Australia, England, South Africa or whether you pick an upcoming country like United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia or the United Arab Emirates, you still need to perform well to reach the top. Beat all countries to win the 5, 10, 20 (T20) and 50 (ODI) over cricket world championships.

AUCTION MODE

Participate in the New Live Events mode and play in sync with real world cricket tournaments. Set your own match fate and win fabulous rewards. Raise your bat for intense Indian CWC Cricket World Cup Matches as you play with your favorite team in World Cup Tournaments. Blast Sixes, Fours and unleash Power-ups while Batting and Bowling your way to great victories and becoming the World Cup Winner for your country in Real Cricket 2020 to 2022 Cricket Premier League.

MOST AUTHENTIC MULTIPLE MY CAREER MODES

This mode gives you an opportunity to start your Indian Indian Cricket World Cup Championship Career in the virtual game world. You will be starting your real cricket career in Street Cricket matches and you will progress through varies stages of Cricket Journey until you reach the retirement age! In every stage, you have to accomplish certain target scores and milestones to move forward. You will be made as your Real Cricket Team Captain at certain stages and with your Cricket Captaincy Skills and success rate, you can hold your all cricket league championship as well as I.P.L cricket game cricket world cup Asia cup captainship.

REAL CRICKET 2020 TO 2022 GAMEPLAY

Unlike other World Cricket Championship, World Cricket Battle gives you the Best Cricket Experience with its advanced real-time offline cricket games optimization algorithm with which you cannot cheat the AI and also hitting continuous sixes will not be easy. In Indian CWC gameplay difficulty will be unpredictable throughout the game which makes every match a nail-biting match!

INDIAN CWC TOURNAMENT

World Cricket Battle has a variety of World Cricket Championships including the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Asia Cup, Premier Leagues including the Indian Premier League, Pakistan Super League, Bangladesh Premier League, Big Bash Cricket & Clash Of Fans.

DREAM INDIAN CWC

Have you ever dreamed to become a top order batsman or bowler of international cricket team in the cricket world tournament? Now its time to become the best bowler or batsman to outclass the opponent team cricket stars with your best bowling, batting & fielding performance. Lets play your part as bowler or batsman to win World Cricket Championship cup. And this app will allow you to fulfill all of your Real Cricket 2020 to 2022 gaming madness. Test your skills and stick to your angry batting style through the cricket tournament. Play cricket world competition cup 2020 & live cricket match streaming will stay you on top of the game against your rivals. Enjoy hours of nonstop entertainment and absolute fun with best Cup championship cricket apps. Play like live match in different formats as one day international cricket tournament or t20 world player cup