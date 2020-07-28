Kids Fire fighters training and rescue. This game is for children 5 and up. Young children might need help and explanation for some levels. Help your child master the game. Good quality time together!

We have tried to keep the game play gender neutral. You can choose the female or the male character on the top left of the menu screen.

Watch the video above to get a hang of the game (controls, settings, starting and playing the first level).

Shows children the importance of eating right, knowledge, exercise, training, being fit and helping others. The activities besides study & training that go behind becoming a great fire fighter. Contains 6 free levels and 4 paid.

The game still needs improvements. We are working on that.

The game is priced low so please consider buying it and accessing the full game (around USD 2.5). Future levels will be available to all customers who have paid, no matter when you bought the game. One time purchase only.

There are no ads in the game.