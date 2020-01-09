The new Journal of Gastroenterology and Hepatology app brings you a stimulating, informative mixture of Articles, Highlights, Editorials, and more. Enjoy an entirely new browsing and reading experience, and keep up to date with the most important developments in your field, wherever you are, whenever you want.

Readable, print-like experience enhanced with dynamic figures, tables, and references

Rapid access to breaking research Early View articles updated as they publish

Save your favorite articles for quick and easy access, including offline

Adjustable text and table sizing

Ability to browse content before downloading an issue, and to download issues to read offline

Full screen figure and table viewer

Convenient alerts when new issues are available

Share article abstract, figures or tables via email