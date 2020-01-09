The new Journal of Gastroenterology and Hepatology app brings you a stimulating, informative mixture of Articles, Highlights, Editorials, and more. Enjoy an entirely new browsing and reading experience, and keep up to date with the most important developments in your field, wherever you are, whenever you want.
Readable, print-like experience enhanced with dynamic figures, tables, and references
Rapid access to breaking research Early View articles updated as they publish
Save your favorite articles for quick and easy access, including offline
Adjustable text and table sizing
Ability to browse content before downloading an issue, and to download issues to read offline
Full screen figure and table viewer
Convenient alerts when new issues are available
Share article abstract, figures or tables via email
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.