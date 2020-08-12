If your kids like jigsaw puzzles they will love this cute and colorful puzzle game for kids - as close to real jigsaw puzzle games as you can get!

***The sequel to the successful Super Puzzle app - now with over 10 million downloads!***

In these puzzle games for kids you can make the game simple or challenging to ensure your child continues to develop their cognitive and fine motor skills and keeps having fun. You can easily adjust the difficulty (choose between 6, 9, 12, 16, 30, 56, or 72 puzzle pieces) and toggle extra assistance such as showing the outlines of the puzzle.

This game for older toddlers and young children includes beautiful scenes with animals that are hand-drawn by a professional cartoon artist. Every game ends with unique rewards to pop when the puzzle is completed.

If your child likes the game you can browse through our other fun and educational games for kids in the "More Games" section in the main menu. Easily find a game suitable to the age of your children.

The game includes 3 additional free puzzle collections to download! Choose between:

- Puzzle Collection, a beautiful mixed collection of images

- Halloween, a scary mix of pumpkins, ghosts and typical things in a Halloween game

- Christmas puzzles, a mix with Santa Claus, snowmen and other classic Xmas game images.

Features:

80+ different kids jigsaw puzzles with gorgeous HD graphics

Colorful jigsaw puzzles for kids with cute animals

Relaxing and educational for kids and older toddlers (suitable for 2, 3, 4 and 5 year olds)

Develops motor skills and coordination in children

Adjustable difficulty 6 72 puzzle pieces and optional assistance

Learn about shapes, colors, and animals

Intuitive gameplay for boys and girls 2 years and older

Downloadable puzzle packs including Halloween and Christmas

Does your child like this educational puzzle game for kids? Hate it? We're a small family business so please help us spread the love by rating the game, or if you have any suggestions for improvement we would love to hear it!

You can always reach us by contacting us on our website https://www.appfamilygames.com/contact-us/.

Follow us on Facebook for updates and announcements on new kid friendly game releases http://www.facebook.com/appfamily!

Music: "Cheery Monday"

Kevin MacLeod (incompetech)

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0