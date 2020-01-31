Flying with a jetpack is not an easy job but the Jetpack hero has a more challenging mission i.e. he needs to destroy the flying monsters that are invading the human territories. Tap to help the Jetpack Hero fly as far as and destroy as many monsters as he can!

- 3 modes to play with, Night, Sunny & X'mas

- Endless gameplay

- Free to play, NO internet connection needed

- Can you take the challenge? Tap to fly and aim to shoot the monsters is not easy at all!

- Fly as far as you can and kill as many monsters as you can to get more points, and challenge your friends at Game Center

- The more monsters you shoot the higher points you'll get!!