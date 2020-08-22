Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Jet Transporter Ship Simulator Load army cargo aircrafts & sail ferry boat for iOS

By Azmat Naseem Free

Developer's Description

By Azmat Naseem

Yes Captain! Your fleet is ready for transport and delivery to secret base!

Blend of helicopter and ship transporter can be found in this airplane simulator. Along with this, the gamer has to take sailors and pilots safely to the place where Jet Transporter Ship Simulator has to be actually located on given time. This is not a small boat game, but is a big ship simulator which carries expensive army cargo which is present on water. And is also not an 18-wheeler semi-truck, so just make sure in final levels that you drive heavy ship safely to different destinations, and will be required to drive push-back tractor and army helicopter again, to un-load heavy cargo, which are war jets.

So, be an army jet transporter by just downloading this 3D simulation game!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release August 22, 2020
Date Added August 22, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

8 Ball Pool

Free
The World's #1 Pool game - now on iOS!Play with friends! Play with Legends. Play the hit Miniclip 8 Ball Pool game on your mobile and become the...
iOS
8 Ball Pool

The Sims FreePlay

Free
Fall in love with The Sims FreePlay French Romance update.
iOS
The Sims FreePlay

Fallout Shelter

Free
Create a brighter future underground for the dwellers and protect them from the dangers of the wasteland.
iOS
Fallout Shelter

Plague Inc.

$0.99
Can you infect the world.
iOS
Plague Inc.

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now