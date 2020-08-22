Yes Captain! Your fleet is ready for transport and delivery to secret base!

Blend of helicopter and ship transporter can be found in this airplane simulator. Along with this, the gamer has to take sailors and pilots safely to the place where Jet Transporter Ship Simulator has to be actually located on given time. This is not a small boat game, but is a big ship simulator which carries expensive army cargo which is present on water. And is also not an 18-wheeler semi-truck, so just make sure in final levels that you drive heavy ship safely to different destinations, and will be required to drive push-back tractor and army helicopter again, to un-load heavy cargo, which are war jets.

So, be an army jet transporter by just downloading this 3D simulation game!