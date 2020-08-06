This game is all about bouncing over obstacles, pin guys and away from the hungry mouths of pelicans.

Start out with pleasant green bushes and fluffy clouds, but when you "Tap to Bounce" be ready to bounce for your life! One mistake and you're starting over again. Don't miss a bounce and you're off to see some amazing new worlds (explore jungles, snowy mountains, deserts, tsunamis, beaches, bubble worlds and castles full of vampire bats). Collect some coins and you'll be able to unlock some new balls... Well, any kind of object really - be it a banana, sushi roll or apple. Oh, and I forgot to mention, there's a wizard that'll always be there to give you a snarky comment when you stuff up... and you will.

Easy to play with one button to bounce - just tap the screen!