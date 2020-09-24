Join or Sign In

Istanbul Restaurant & Takeaway for iOS

By Touch2Success Free

Developer's Description

By Touch2Success

Order food online in Hadley! It's so easy to use, fast and convenient. Try our new, online app which contains our entire takeaway menu. The Istanbul Pizza And Kebab House is located in Hadley, Hadley.

You can now order online, all your favourite dishes and many more delicious options, and have them delivered straight to your door in no time at all. Here at Istanbul Pizza And Kebab House we are constantly striving to improve our service and quality in order to give our customers the very best experience. As a result, we are finally proud to unveil and introduce our latest improvement, our new online ordering app! You can now relax at home and order your favourite, freshly prepared meals from Istanbul Pizza And Kebab House, online. You can even pay online!

Istanbul Pizza And Kebab House in Hadley will always be offering great food at affordable prices. Please feel free to browse our new app and place your order online. Remember to check our new online ordering site to get up to date prices and exclusive special offers, limited to our online customers only!

Thank you for visiting Istanbul Pizza And Kebab House in Hadley, Hadley. We hope you enjoy our online ordering app and your food.

Release September 24, 2020
Date Added September 24, 2020
Version 7.4.1

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
